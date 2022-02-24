Ducks Welcome Joe DeCarlo to Long Island

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of catcher Joe DeCarlo. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 10th in professional baseball.

"Joe provides a great deal of versatility to our roster," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "Not only can he play behind the plate, but he also has a wealth of experience at both corner infield positions."

DeCarlo joins the Ducks after spending the 2021 season in the Chicago White Sox organization. He combined to play 52 games with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, totaling three home runs, 11 RBIs, 20 runs, 32 hits and three doubles. Defensively, the 28-year-old split time between catcher, first base and third base, committing six errors while compiling a .975 fielding percentage.

The Delaware native spent the first eight seasons of his career (2012-19) in the Seattle Mariners organization, reaching as high as Double-A Arkansas. He launched 10 or more home runs in three consecutive seasons from 2015-17, including a career-high 14 in 2016 with Single-A Bakersfield. That season, the righty hitter and thrower also set career-highs in batting average (.264), RBIs (54), runs (58), hits (100), doubles (21), triples (4) and on-base percentage (.380). DeCarlo was originally selected by the Mariners in the second round of the 2012 amateur draft.

"I'm excited to join the Ducks and thankful for the opportunity," said DeCarlo. "I'm looking forward to meeting the rest of the team and organization, and most importantly, I'm eager to play and compete on the field."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

