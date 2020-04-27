Ducks to Host #OpeningDayatHome - Friday, May 1

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team will host Opening Day at Home festivities on Friday, May 1. The day will give fans the opportunity to enjoy contests, discounts, activities and a live game re-broadcast at 6:35 p.m. to celebrate what would have been the team's first game of the 2020 baseball season.

"While we all stay safe at home to help stop the spread of Coronavirus, Opening Day at Home will provide our fans with a way to still enjoy much of the fun that makes Ducks baseball special," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "Though we wish we could be opening the ballpark gates to our fans, we are excited to give them the chance to celebrate Opening Day in this unique way."

The day will be highlighted by giving fans the chance to watch a Ducks game from the comfort of their own home. The team will re-broadcast its 2019 Opening Day game, which saw the Ducks defeat the York Revolution 12-3 at PeoplesBank Park in York, Pa. on April 26, 2019. Fans will be able to tune into the broadcast live on LIDucks.com as well as the team's official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The pre-game show for the re-broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m., with first pitch following at approximately 6:35.

Opening Day at Home will also feature some outstanding savings for fans looking to purchase Ducks merchandise. Those visiting the Waddle In Shop's online store will enjoy 20% off their merchandise order all day on May 1. To take advantage of these savings, fans simply need to enter the promo code ODAH20 at checkout.

To celebrate Opening Day at Home, the Ducks are encouraging fans to get in the spirit by wearing their favorite Ducks gear all day long. Additionally, fans can take part in a social media contest by posting pictures of themselves wearing Ducks merchandise on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and using the hashtag "#FlockPhoto" in the post. One lucky fan will receive a family four-pack of tickets to the team's rescheduled Opening Day game at Bethpage Ballpark and four 2019 Replica Championship Rings, courtesy of P.C. Richard & Son.

Though the team will not be able to hand out its 2019 Atlantic League championship rings just yet, fans will have the opportunity to receive a personalized ring wallpaper of their own. The Ducks will offer fans the chance to get a brand new mobile device background featuring the championship ring with their last name and desired number on the side. Fans can comment on Facebook or reply on Twitter to the team's post about the wallpaper from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., and the team will provide wallpapers for as many fans as possible during that time.

While the team is unable to take the field at Bethpage Ballpark for the time being, the Ducks encourage all fans to take part in #OpeningDayatHome on May 1 and enjoy a fun-filled day centered around Long Island's hometown team.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

