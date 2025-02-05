Ducks Tickets on Sale Today; Lucky Fan to Win Ceremonial First Pitch Opportunity

February 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Long Island Ducks have announced that individual game tickets for the team's 25th Anniversary season, presented by Catholic Health, will go on sale today - Wednesday, February 5 - at 10:00 a.m.

Fans can purchase individual game tickets in any of the following ways:

Visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office (Open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday)

Calling (631) 940-TIXX (same hours as box office)

Going online to LIDucks.com and clicking "Buy Tickets" at the top of the page (anytime)

Any fan who purchases a ticket today, February 5, will be entered into a raffle to win a ceremonial first pitch opportunity during the 2025 season

Opportunity includes:

Throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a select game in 2025

VIP on-field photo with Ducks Manager Lew Ford

Name displayed on lower portion of the scoreboard

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

