Ducks Spread Holiday Cheer at Local Hospitals

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, Manager, Lew Ford, and members of the Long Island Ducks front office staff handed out donated holiday gifts to children in local hospitals on Tuesday, December 19.

The team visited children in the pediatric units at Good Samaritan University Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook Children's Hospital. QJ and Ford helped brighten up the kids' spirits for the holiday season, presenting them with a special gift. The duo also personally autographed oversized baseball cards for the kids as a special souvenir.

In addition to giving them presents, QuackerJack and Ford posed for pictures with the children and their families. The hardworking staff members at each hospital were also able to take group photos with the pair.

Ducks fans donated new, unwrapped toys throughout the month of December as part of the team's annual Holiday Toy Drive. The team would like to thank everyone who made a donation this year to help make this a successful event.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

