Ducks Sign Queens Native Charlie Neuweiler

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Charlie Neuweiler. He begins his first season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"We look forward to welcoming Charlie to Long Island," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has filled starting and relieving roles throughout his career and adds a local presence to our team."

Neuweiler has spent five seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization and one in the Minnesota Twins system during his professional career. He has combined to make 113 appearances (76 starts), totaling a 21-27 record with a 4.62 ERA and 413 strikeouts to 187 walks over 436.2 innings. Most recently, the Queens, N.Y., native made 18 relief appearances for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (A+, Twins) in 2023, striking out 29 batters in 26.0 innings.

The 25-year-old reached as high as Triple-A Omaha during his six seasons in the Royals organization. In 2019 with the Lexington Legends of the South Atlantic League, he led the league in games started (27) and innings pitched (148.2) while ranking third in strikeouts (153). Prior to his professional career, the righty pitched for Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in East Elmhurst, N.Y., where he threw a no-hitter in 2016 and was named TimesLedger's Queens All-Area Player of the Year. Neuweiler was originally selected by the Royals in the fifth round of the 2017 amateur draft.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

