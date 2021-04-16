Ducks Re-Sign Righty Reliever Jose Cuas

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas. He begins his third season with the Ducks and sixth season of professional baseball.

"Jose was able to showcase his talent in the Atlantic League and earned an opportunity with a Major League organization in 2019," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to welcoming him back and giving him another chance to reach the big leagues."

Cuas first joined the Ducks in 2018. He appeared in 22 games during the season, posting a 2-1 record with a 2.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 22.2 innings of work. The Queens resident returned to the Flock in 2019 and made 10 appearances, allowing just one run over 12.2 innings, good for a 0.71 ERA, and striking out 16 batters while walking just four. His contract was then purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 22, and he went on to compile a 6-3 record with a 1.60 ERA and 10 saves over 26 appearances with three different Single-A clubs.

The 26-year-old began his career in the Milwaukee Brewers organization as an infielder from 2015-17. He totaled 16 home runs, 95 RBIs, 109 runs, 189 hits, 45 doubles, nine triples and 16 stolen bases over 282 games. The University of Maryland alum was then converted to a pitcher in 2018 and made 13 appearances with Single-A Wisconsin, striking out 19 batters in 19.1 innings of work, before joining the Ducks. Cuas was originally selected by the Brewers in the 11th round of the 2015 amateur draft.

"I am beyond excited for this opportunity to return to Long Island and play for the defending champion Ducks," said Cuas. Words can't describe my excitement, especially after a year without baseball. I am looking forward to getting out there and competing for another title."

