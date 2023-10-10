Ducks Nominated for Seven "Best of Long Island" Awards

October 10, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) -The Long Island Ducks have once again been nominated for seven different awards in the 2024 "Best of Long Island" competition, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Fans may vote once per day from now through Friday, December 15th, selecting the section and award the Ducks are nominated in and then clicking "VOTE" next to the desired nominee.

QuackerJack has been nominated as Best Team Mascot in the Sports & Activities section. QJ has garnered a Best Mascot award a record 13 times! He remains a favorite in professional baseball, having been named the 2023 Atlantic League Mascot of the Year, and he also serves as President of the Ducks Kids Club, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. QuackerJack takes great pride in the Long Island community and spends much of his time visiting fans at schools, little leagues, parades, hospitals and many charity events.

Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks, has once again been nominated in the Sports & Activities section for Best Family Amusement Place. This past season, the Ducks welcomed 302,244 fans to enjoy the most affordable family entertainment on Long Island, which led all MLB Partner Leagues for the third consecutive season. Those at the ballpark were treated to fun promotions, including the best fireworks show around, and exciting baseball all season long.

For a 16th consecutive year, the Ducks have been given a team-specific honor - Best Long Island Duck - in the Sports & Activities section. Fans can vote for one of 15 members from the 2023 First Half North Division champion Ducks. Recent winners include outfielder Alejandro De Aza (2023), infielder Steve Lombardozzi (2022), pitcher Joe Iorio (2019, 2021) and outfielder/hitting coach Lew Ford (2014-18).

The Ducks rank among the nominees for three categories in the Food section of the contest. Three ballpark staples are up for awards this season, including Best Hot Dog, Best French Fries, and Best Soft Pretzel. Fans consumed all three in BIG numbers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark during the 2023 season.

Finally, the Ducks have been nominated for Best Twitter Account from Long Island in the Arts & Entertainment section of the competition. Fans love to stay up-to-the-minute on all things Ducks, and the team's account (@LIDucks) offers one of the best ways to do so. Nearly 13,000 followers are treated to important news updates, in-game updates, exclusive content and so much more.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 10, 2023

Ducks Nominated for Seven "Best of Long Island" Awards - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.