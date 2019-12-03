Ducks Kids Club: the Perfect Holiday Gift

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the young baseball fan in your life? If so, sign them up for the Long Island Ducks Kids Club, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Memberships are now available or by calling (631) 940-3825 ext. 102.

Children 14 and under will get to enjoy exclusive gifts and experiences only available to Kids Club members, all for one affordable price. Perks include:

Official Kids Club Member Gift

Voucher redeemable for a ticket to any Ducks regular season home game

Official Kids Club Membership Card and Lanyard

Long Island Ducks Commemorative Yearbook

Opportunity at every Ducks home game to win a baseball autographed by a Ducks player

10% discount on select merchandise from the Waddle In Shop

Quarterly Kids Club Newsletter: "The Duck Pond"

Invitation to QuackerJack's Birthday Party at Bethpage Ballpark

Admission to exclusive "Kids Club Day" which includes:

Behind-the-scenes tour of Bethpage Ballpark

Opportunity to run the bases

Group photo with QuackerJack and Ducks players featured on team website and social media platforms

Lunch and meet-and-greet with players in the picnic area

NEW FOR 2020, Kids Club members will receive priority access to Kids Run the Bases, presented by Bethpage. Following every Sunday home game, kids have the opportunity to run the bases at Bethpage Ballpark. Now, those who show their valid membership card will get to skip the line and enjoy their trip around the bases prior to the general public.

Kids Club members will also continue to receive an exclusive pre-sale opportunity to book their birthday party at the ballpark. Those signed up for the Kids Club can reserve their party date one day prior to the general public. To learn more about Ducks birthday party packages, CLICK HERE. Birthday party on-sale dates will be announced soon!

2020 Long Island Ducks Kids Club membership is available for the affordable price of just $25. Parents looking to sign up multiple children will receive special discounts on the membership fee.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

