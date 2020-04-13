Ducks Ink Former MLB Infielder Ryan Jackson

April 13, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Ryan Jackson. The three-year Major League veteran enters his first season with the Ducks, fourth in the Atlantic League and 12th in professional baseball.

"I can't stress enough how excited I am to be a part of the reigning Atlantic League champions," said Jackson. "I am thankful for the opportunity, and I am looking forward to getting to work."

Jackson has three seasons of Major League experience, including two with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-13) and one with the Los Angeles Angels (2015). He has played 42 games at the MLB level, including his Major League debut on August 11, 2012, in a win at Philadelphia. His first big league hit was a pinch-hit single off Dallas Keuchel in a 13-5 win against Houston on August 23, 2012.

The Miami native has spent time during each of the past three seasons in the Atlantic League. After combining to play 10 games with the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2017 and 2018, he split 2019 with the Skeeters and New Britain Bees. In 102 games last year, the 31-year-old hit .257 with two homers, 33 RBIs, 35 runs, 14 doubles, 11 stolen bases and a .333 on-base percentage. Along with the Cardinals and Angels, he has played in the San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners organizations. Jackson was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2009 amateur draft out of the University of Miami.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

