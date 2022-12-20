Ducks Bring Holiday Cheer to Children in Hospitals

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - QuackerJack and members of the Long Island Ducks front office staff visited Good Samaritan University Hospital and Stony Brook Children's Hospital on Monday, December 19, to hand out donated holiday gifts to children.

The Ducks mascot visited several children in the pediatric units at both hospitals to brighten up their spirits during the holiday season. QJ also presented the kids with a special gift or two and posed for pictures with the kids and their families.

Ducks fans donated new, unwrapped toys throughout the month of December as part of the team's annual Holiday Toy Drive. The organization would like to thank everyone who made a donation this year.

