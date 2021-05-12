Ducks + Baseball Lifestyle 101 = Home Run

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced a collaboration between the club and baseball apparel/marketing company, Baseball Lifestyle 101.

"We are excited to work with Baseball Lifestyle 101 on several unique projects during the upcoming season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "They have built an incredible brand over the past eight years, and we look forward to helping them grow even more."

Beginning on Opening Night (May 28), Baseball Lifestyle 101 and the Ducks will offer three exclusive "Ducks x BL101" co-branded t-shirt designs. Fans will be able to purchase these limited edition shirts at the Waddle In Shop, the official merchandise store of the Ducks, while supplies last. The three designs (pictured above) include:

"Duck Duck Win"

"Dinger King"

"How to Bunt"

Additionally, Baseball Lifestyle 101 will be actively involved in creating interactive, behind-the-scenes content that will be featured on the Ducks social media platforms as well as their own. Much of the content will be focused on Ducks players and coaches, including their experiences while playing America's national pastime.

"It's a really exciting opportunity for Baseball Lifestyle 101 to team up with the Long Island Ducks this season," said Baseball Lifestyle 101 Founder/CEO Joshua Shapiro. "From growing up playing for the Junior Ducks to seeing Baseball Lifestyle Apparel in the Waddle In Shop, it's definitely been a full-circle moment."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

