Dubuque Sweeps Weekend with 7-2 Win Over Steel

March 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (33-14-0-2, 68 pts.) rode a five-goal second period to take a lead they wouldn't surrender, defeating the Chicago Steel (15-28-4-1, 35 pts.) 7-2 Saturday night at ImOn Arena and sweeping the home-and-home weekend set.

A different Dubuque skater scored each goal in the win as the Fighting Saints held the Steel to 16 shots on goal while recording 45.

Luke Goukler scored his 11th goal of the season in the first period and Teddy Mutryn tallied a power play goal, his 16th goal of the season in the second.

Goaltender Jack Parsons made 17 saves before leaving in the second period due to injury. Louka Cloutier stopped 21 of 24 shots in relief.

Dubuque earned the game's first power play seven minutes into the first and heavily tested the Steel penalty kill team, forcing a plethora of big saves from Parsons, the best coming with a windmill glove stop off a backdoor feed and another with the blocker shortly after the advantage ended.

After the halfway mark of the first, the Fighting Saints opened the scoring when a Dryden Allen one-timer from the right point was deflected home by Josh Giuliani.

Chicago responded quickly, just 1:09 later when Owen Tylec carried in on an odd-man rush and fed a pass to Goukler in the slot who wristed a shot past Dubuque goaltender Liam Beerman to even the score.

The Fighting Saints had a 13-2 stranglehold in shots after the opening period.

Dubuque turned up the heat in the middle frame with five consecutive goals.

Josh Niedermayer gave Dubuque a 2-1 lead with a point shot through traffic that snuck past Parsons blocker side.

Just over two minutes later, Charlie Arend found the back of the net to make it 3-1.

The Fighting Saints went to their second power play of the period before the ten-minute mark and scored one minute into the advantage on a Matthew Desiderio goal, making it a three-goal lead.

Shortly after the goal, a collision in the goal crease with Parsons forced the Steel netminder out of the game with a lower body injury and Cloutier came on to replace the injured goaltender.

Dubuque was awarded a power play following the collision and scored 17 seconds into the advantage on a Gavin Cornforth snipe from the left circle over the right shoulder of Cloutier.

Kristian Kostadinski capped off the five-goal period for Dubuque with a rising shot from the left point to make it a 6-1 lead.

The Steel went to the power play late in the period and stopped the Fighting Saints momentum with a goal on a slick passing play when Ben Yurchuk gave to Adam Valentini just outside the crease. In one quick move, Valentini dished back door to Mutryn who fired past Beerman.

Shots favored Dubuque 32-9 heading into the third period.

Dubuque was issued two penalties within the first six minutes of the third period but the Steel couldn't strike on either advantage.

At the midway point of the third, the Fighting Saints had an abbreviated 5-on-3 advantage but Chicago's penalty kill stood tall.

The Fighting Saints added one final tally on a Cooper Dennis goal with 28 seconds left in regulation.

Chicago will host its biggest home weekend of the season next week during a three-game series that kicks off with Referee Appreciation Night on Friday, March 7 at 7:05 pm, the start of five straight games at home.

The always-entertaining and low-flying fun of Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites will follow on Saturday, March 8 at 6:05 pm.

The Steel will put a bow on the weekend with Daddy/Daughter Day with a special appearance from Snow White on Sunday, March 9 at 3:05 pm.

March 9 is a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, hot dogs, chips, sodas or waters, chuck-a-pucks, and two Lou Malnati's personal pizza coupons for just $60.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Irish Night Special for Irish Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy on Friday, March 14 at 7:05 pm. The bundle includes two tickets to the game plus two Chicago Steel Beer Steins for just $45.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, March 7 vs. Fargo Force | 7:05 pm CT | Referee Appreciation Night Saturday, March 8 vs. Fargo Force | 6:05 pm CT | Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites Sunday, March 9 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints | 3:05 pm CT | Daddy/Daughter Day with Special Guest Snow White | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

