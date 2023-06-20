DSP Open to Public for July 4th Fireworks

Dickey-Stephens Park will be open for the downtown fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4th. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and admission will be free. All bags that enter the ballpark must follow the clear bag policy. Dickey-Stephens Park is also now a cashless facility.

No outside food and beverage will be allowed, but select ballpark concessions, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase. Entrance to Otey's Splash Pad and train rides will be available for purchase prior to the fireworks. Fans will be selected to participate in on-the-field entertainment for a chance to win prizes, including free tickets to an upcoming Travs game. The Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation will also conduct a charity Ball Toss before the fireworks show begins.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The 2023 Travs regular season continues through September 17.

