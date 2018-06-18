Drury Honored by International League

June 18, 2018 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - The International League has announced its weekly awards for June 11 through 17, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's INF Brandon Drury has been tabbed by the league as its Player of the Week. The RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, compiled a 6-2 record during the week, which saw Drury hit .471 with a homer and 11 RBI, leading the International League with 16 hits, 25 total bases and 11 runs scored.

He closed the week with a string of five consecutive multi-hit games, including a pair of three-hit contests and a season-high four-hit game in Friday night's 14-2 thumping of Syracuse. Drury- who has also seen time with Double-A Trenton as well as the New York Yankees this season- is hitting .360 in his 39 games at the Triple-A level.

The 25-year-old is in his first season in the Yankees organization after being acquired in a trade from Arizona in February. He is a veteran of nearly 300 games in the big leagues, primarily with the Diamondbacks between 2015 - 2017. Drury is a native of Grants Pass, Oregon.

The infielder is the second RailRiders to be named I.L. Player of the Week this season, joining INF Gleyber Torres who was given the award for the week of April 15.

The I.L. Pitcher of the Week award went to RHP Nick Kingham. In his first start back with the Indians after a stint in the Major Leagues, Nick Kingham tossed 8.0 shutout innings Thursday evening to defeat the IL West Division-leading Toledo Mud Hens. Kingham allowed just two hits without a walk while striking out six in the ballgame.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders begin a three-game homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Tuesday, June 19, at 7:05 p.m. Jose Canseco will be on hand as part of the 2018 Legends Series, presented by Nassar Limousine and Mohegan Sun Pocono in conjunction with Steiner Sports. For tickets, visit swbrailriders.com.

