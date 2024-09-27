Drummondville Voltigeurs 3 Gatineau Olympiques 4 - 27 09 2024
September 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Drummondville Voltigeurs YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Check out the Drummondville Voltigeurs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024
- Eagles Hold High Hopes as Season Opens Tonight in Bathurst - Cape Breton Eagles
- Schultz Named Captain as Leadership Group Is Unveiled - Halifax Mooseheads
- Eagles Set for Home Opener against Rival Mooseheads - Cape Breton Eagles
- Charlottetown Islanders Sign Maverick Bishop as Honorary Coach - Charlottetown Islanders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Drummondville Voltigeurs Stories
- Voltigeurs acquire Valente
- Latendresse returns to Drummondville
- Voltigeurs hockey club announces major changes within the hockey personnel