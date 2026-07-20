Dru Brown to Nic Demski Keeps It CLOSE

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Nic Demski scores a fourth quarter touchdown to keep the game close against the Ottawa Redblacks.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026

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