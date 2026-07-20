CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Dru Brown to Nic Demski Keeps It CLOSE

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Nic Demski scores a fourth quarter touchdown to keep the game close against the Ottawa Redblacks.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026


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