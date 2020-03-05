Drop off Nashville Relief Donations at Smokies Stadium

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies work with the Nashville Sounds collecting donations to support the surrounding Nashville area during their tornado relief efforts. Smokies Stadium will be a drop off location for sealed and unused goods on Friday, March 6th and Monday, March 9th from 10 am - 4 pm.

Tim Volk, Tennessee Smokies General Manager commented, "Our thoughts go out to the Nashville community at this time. We are here to support in any way we can as they overcome this tragedy."

All donations can be dropped off inside GoTeez Locker Room.

The Tennessee Smokies will be accepting the following unused and sealed items:

Individually wrapped snacks

Toiletries

Flashlights

Batteries

Baby food

Baby wipes

Child and adult diapers

Paper towels

Work gloves

Toilet paper

Gatorade

Trash bags

