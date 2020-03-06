Drop off Nashville Relief Donations at Memorial Park Community Center
March 6, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Cardinals News Release
JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Cardinals are collecting donations to support the surrounding Nashville area during their tornado relief efforts. Memorial Park Community Center will be a drop off location for sealed and unused goods on Friday, March 6th and Monday, March 9th through Thursday, March 12th from 9 am - 4 pm.
Zack Clark, Johnson City's General Manager commented, "We are keeping Nashville and the surrounding area in our thoughts as they start to recover. We want to show our support in any way we can."
The Johnson City Cardinals will be accepting the following unused and sealed items:
Individually wrapped snacks
Toiletries
Flashlights
Batteries
Baby food
Baby wipes
Child and adult diapers
Paper towels
Work gloves
Toilet paper
Trash bags
