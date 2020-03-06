Drop off Nashville Relief Donations at Memorial Park Community Center

March 6, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Cardinals News Release





JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Cardinals are collecting donations to support the surrounding Nashville area during their tornado relief efforts. Memorial Park Community Center will be a drop off location for sealed and unused goods on Friday, March 6th and Monday, March 9th through Thursday, March 12th from 9 am - 4 pm.

Zack Clark, Johnson City's General Manager commented, "We are keeping Nashville and the surrounding area in our thoughts as they start to recover. We want to show our support in any way we can."

The Johnson City Cardinals will be accepting the following unused and sealed items:

Individually wrapped snacks

Toiletries

Flashlights

Batteries

Baby food

Baby wipes

Child and adult diapers

Paper towels

Work gloves

Toilet paper

Trash bags

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from March 6, 2020

Drop off Nashville Relief Donations at Memorial Park Community Center - Johnson City Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.