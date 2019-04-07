Drive Walk off with Win over Power on Sunday

Greenville, SC - After walking off with a win on Friday night, the Greenville Drive experienced a little dÃ©jÃ vu on Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field, as they notched their second dramatic win of the weekend with a 6-5, 10 inning victory over the West Virginia Power in the series finale.

The Drive (2-2) began the bottom of the 10th with Tyler Esplin on second base, and he scooted to third base on a passed ball. Triston Casas delivered the game-winning RBI with one out in the inning with a sacrifice fly just in front of the center field wall off Devin Sweet (1-1).

Rio Gomez (1-0) entered the game in the top of the 10th for the Drive and got the win after stranding West Virginia's (2-2) free baserunner.

The Power took an early 1-0 lead after three hits in the top of the first, including an RBI single by Onil Pena. That was the only damage done against Drive starter Chris Machamer, who went five innings in his 2019 debut and scattered only two more hits after the first frame.

Juan Carlos Abreu put the Drive up 2-1 in the bottom of the second with a double off the Green Monster to score Casas and Grant Williams, who both drew walks. Casas added an RBI single in the third to plate Dustin Pedroia, who drew a one-out walk against Oliver Jaskie.

The score remained there until the top of the seventh, when West Virginia plated three runs to take a 4-3 lead. Julio Rodriguez smacked a two-run double to right field to tie the game, and a Drive error brought home the go-ahead run.

That Power lead didn't even last a half inning, as the Drive bounced back with a pair of runs to go up 5-4. Abreu began the frame with a single, and he came all the way home when Kervin Suarez drove a double to the right-center wall. West Virginia almost escaped the inning after a pair of strikeouts, but Kole Cottam came through with a double to left field to bring Suarez home.

Rodriguez began the top of the ninth for the Power with a double, and he advanced to third on the second out of the inning. Joseph Rosa then tied the game up by grounding a single through the left side.

Casas drove in two runs, including the game-winner, for Greenville. Abreu collected two hits and two RBI, while Suarez and Brandon Howlett added two hits apiece. Rodriguez and Ryan Ramiz each notched three hits for West Virginia.

Opening Week presented by TD Bank continues on Monday night as the Drive welcome the Augusta GreenJackets, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, to Fluor Field for a 7:05 first pitch. Right-hander Brayan Bello starts the series opener for the Drive, and the GreenJackets will send right-hander Blake Rivera to the mound.

