Drive-Thru Holiday Meal Distribution Set

JUPITER, FL - In partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals, Cardinals Care, the Miami Marlins and the Miami Marlins Foundation, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is proud to announce a Drive-Thru Holiday Meal Distribution on Monday, December 14th. The distribution will take place from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the grass lot adjacent to the stadium, with Marlins and Cardinals players and staff providing holiday meals to 1,000 deserving families in Palm Beach County.

Each meal feeds a family of six (6) people and includes a turkey as well as traditional holiday sides like sweet potatoes, green beans, baked potatoes, and carrots. Families were selected through the help of Palm Beach County's Board of County Commissioners and organizations like El Sol, My Clinic, New Green Valley Church and the Edna Runner Tutorial Center as well as various communities within all districts of the county. Families receiving the meals were notified ahead of time and provided a voucher to present for the redemption of their meal.

Three hundred meals will be provided by stadium staff and volunteers at the drive-thru distribution center on the 14th. The remaining 700 meals will be picked up the morning of the 14th and delivered, by the Palm Beach County Sherriff's office, to the various communities and locations identified within the districts for additional distribution.

"The Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals recognized what an extremely challenging year this was for many people in our community," said Mike Bauer General Manager for Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. "We are all proud to be able to provide 1,000 families in Palm Beach County with meals this holiday season, and appreciate the support of incredible partners, we are able to make a difference for some of those who have been impacted the most."

Those stadium partners include Truist Bank, Tire Kingdom/ TBC Corporation, Sprouts Farmers Market, Pepsi, Sign-A-Rama West Palm Beach, Rendina Companies, Town of Jupiter, and Palm Beach County.

"We truly cannot thank our partners enough for their continued support and dedication to our stadium, not only during the season but outside of baseball as well," added Bauer. "Both the Marlins and Cardinals appreciate the support of our community, the Town of Jupiter and Palm Beach County; this is our way of saying thank you."

Monday's distribution is part of the Miami Marlins' week of holiday wishes, which caps off a year of impact on the South Florida community, with more than 800,000 meals provided, 24,000 bottles of hand cleanser distributed, and 20,000 face coverings donated.

