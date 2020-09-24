Drive-Thru Christmas Spectacular to Light up North Alabama

Hundreds of thousands of lights will be on display for all to safely enjoy this holiday season. The Rocket City Christmas Spectacular comes to Toyota Field on Friday, November 13th and runs through Sunday, January 3rd.

Guests can drive through the magical "Santa's Mountain" themed light show around Toyota Field for just $25 per car. The festivities will begin at 5:00pm nightly. Visitors will be able to simply tune into their vehicle's radio and experience a spectacular synchronization of music and lights. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at reserve.imclutch.com/trash-pandas, or on the day of the event - credit cards and mobile pay are encouraged.

Guests can also park their car after driving through the lights and enter the winter wonderland within the stadium at no additional cost. Inside the ballpark will feature numerous holiday activities for all ages, including hot chocolate stations, cookie decorating, s'mores making, character visits, shopping, and more! The winter wonderland will be open through December 24th during all Christmas Spectacular hours, and additionally will open at 11 AM on Saturdays and Sundays.

"We want to turn Toyota Field into the best holiday destination in North Alabama for years to come," said Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson. "Our plan is to expand and improve our Winter Wonderland year after year."

CDC and Madison County health guidelines will be followed at the Rocket City Christmas Spectacular.

