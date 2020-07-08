Drive-Through Merchandise Pick up Tomorrow from 4-7 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - On Thursday, July 9 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. the Chattanooga Lookouts are giving fans the opportunity to save the cost of shipping by offering free pick up of pre-ordered merchandise at AT&T Field. That afternoon fans can drive up to the park and bring home any item that was pre-ordered online. During pick up hours social distancing guidelines will be in place and all Lookouts staff members will be wearing masks.

Officially licensed Lookouts masks are currently sold out, but more will be in stock soon. Fans can also select from a variety of Lookouts merchandise including, t-shirts, hats and jerseys. To arrange a pick up, place your order online at lookouts.milbstore.com and select the "Team Store Pick Up" option at checkout.

For fans who signed up for the 2020 Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club will be able to pick up their 2020 Kids Club t-shirt and a drawstring backpack courtesy of Little Debbie.

