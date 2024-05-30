Drive Lose Late Lead, Fall 6-5 in 11 Innings to Rome

The Greenville Drive (20-28) squandered another late lead Thursday as the Rome Emperors (26-20) erased a 5-3 lead in the eighth on four Drive errors on their way to a 6-5 victory in 11 innings.

Rome sprung to the early lead on Thursday, though not as in rapid succession as they did on Wednesday, opening up a 3-0 lead through five innings as starter Mitch Farris stifled the Drive bats.

Cooper Adams struck out two in the first inning though the second would be hairy for the righty, as the Emperor's loaded the bases with two outs thanks to two walks and an earlier single by Bryson Worell. But Adams recovered, picking up a swinging strikeout on Sabin Ceballos after a seven-pitch battle.

Two pitches into the third the Emperors finally cracked Adams, as Ethan Workinger snapped a homer over the left field wall. Adams ultimately allowed four hits, while walking four and striking out five.

Justin Janas and Bryson Worrell added an RBI-double and an RBI-single respectively off reliever Adam Smith in the fifth to round out the 3-0 lead. Smith tossed 2.2 innings, allowing three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Drive finally got to Farris in the sixth as Kristian Campbell walked and Allan Castro singled before Ronald Rosario knocked a double to right field, scoring both to cut the lead to 3-2.

Greenville took the lead in the seventh as Eduardo Lopez popped a ground-rule double into the Emperor's bullpen which Karson Simas followed up with a deep home run over the Greenville Monster to make it 4-3. Ahbram reached on a throwing error and made it to third on a Castro double before scoring on a Rosario ground out for a 5-3 lead.

The lead, however, evaporated in the eighth on a succession of errors by the Drive. With Cade Fenney on the mound and with one out, Carlos Arroyo reached on a catcher interference call. Nick Ward reached on a fielder's choice as Liendo's throw to second was wild. Nick Clarno reached on a fielder's choice as Simas picked up a ground ball at third, stepped on the bag and threw away the attempted double play, sending Clarno to third and putting Kevin Kilpatrick, Jr. at first.

Kilpatrick, Jr. stole second and the throw down would be in error allowing Clarno to score before Sabin Ceballos singled to left to knot the game at 5-5.

Arroyo exited the game after the final out, forcing pitcher Tyree Thompson into the DH spot in the batting order and moving Ward to second and Ceballos to third.

Greenville would have their chances in the bottom of the ninth to escape with a win. Karson Simas doubled to lead off the inning before Liendo struck out swinging. The Emperors intentionally walked both Campbell and Castro to load the bases, setting up a force out at every base. And it worked.

Rosario grounded into a double play ending the threat.

Feeney shut down the 'Hoppers in the tenth, setting up another chance for the Drive in the bottom half of the inning but a pop out, groundout and strikeout put an end to that threat. Rome capitalized from there, as the Drive turned to bullpen catcher Drew Ehrhard on the mound. Workinger slashed the go-ahead run putting the Drive behind the eightball.

Lopez walked to lead off the bottom of the 11th putting two on with no outs as ghost runner. Simas went down on strikes and Liendo popped up to third. Campbell smacked a hard liner to right field that Worrell snagged on the run inches before it hit the ground, ending the night.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Friday, May 31st for game three of the six-game series with the Rome Emperors. Rome leads the series, 3-0.

