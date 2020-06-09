Drive-In Movie Series Coming To Fredericksburg This Thursday

June 9, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release





FREDERICKSBURG, Va- The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today that an all new entertainment series that will take place this week. The limited engagement Drive-In Movie series will provide families with a safe, fun entertainment experience in Fredericksburg as the community begins steps to emerge from the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Drive-In Movies will kick off on Thursday, June 11 with Indiana Jones: Raider of the Lost Ark in the parking lot of the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. Two shows are planned for weekdays (4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.) and three showings on Saturdays and Sundays (12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.).

The series is anticipated to run for at least 2 to 3 weeks, featuring blockbuster movies such as Jurassic Park, Bumblebee and Secret Life of Pets 2. Movie tickets, FredNats merchandise, and concessions will be available by pre-purchase online only, to ensure the safety of attendees and staff. To purchase tickets, merch or concessions, please visit https://www.fredericksburgexpocenter.com/drive-in-movies

"We're excited to create an experience that everyone can look forward to throughout the month," said, Marlene Camp, General Manager of the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center managed by OVG Facilities, LLC. "Drive-In Movies are the classic movie-going experience that families can enjoy safely from the comfort of their vehicle."

The Silber family, who operates the Fredericksburg Nationals minor league baseball team and the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center is excited to bring movies to the community. "As we begin to emerge from the health crisis, we are thrilled to be able provide exciting family entertainment in a safe environment. We are also excited to provide benefit to the community by committing to provide 10% of all profits to important community organizations," said Seth Silber.

The Sunshine Ballpark Foundation will be the beneficiary of the first four days of movies. Additional community partners will be announced as additional dates and shows are set.

The Drive-In will feature a 17' x 32' tractor trailer mounted LED screen offering a view like no other. Outfitted with the latest in LED technology, the screen's brightness, color depth, and clarity will make the movies larger than life and visible at any time during the day or night.

The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center will continue to follow guidelines issued by the Virginia Governor's Office and the Virginia Health Department, including social distancing and the requirement of face coverings. The full movie schedule and additional details (including safety procedures) can be found at https://www.fredericksburgexpocenter.com/drive-in-movies.

The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, an Oak View Group Facility located at 2371 Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 delivers a first-class experience that is dedicated to providing the highest level of attendee and exhibitor satisfaction. Whether hosting a convention, medium-size business meeting or formal banquet, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center has the staff and amenities to assist in the entire event planning process.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the High A affiliate of the World Series Champion, Washington Nationals. Their brand new, state of the art stadium facility is located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@FXBGNats).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2020

Drive-In Movie Series Coming To Fredericksburg This Thursday - Fredericksburg Nationals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.