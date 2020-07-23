Drive-In Fireworks Are Tomorrow, Night Get Your Pass for Just $10

The Delmarva Shorebirds are thrilled to be hosting our first-ever Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular presented by Pohanka of Salisbury coming up tomorrow night and we hope you are here to join us. It's not too late to get admission either as admission costs just $10 per vehicle and parking passes must be purchased in advance online.

Passes for admission to the drive-in fireworks event cost $10 per vehicle and must be purchased online through the Shorebirds online parking service CLUTCH! To purchase passes for the Shorebirds Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular on tomorrow night presented by Pohanka of Salisbury, please click here or the button below.

The Arthur W. Perdue Stadium parking lot will open at 7:30 PM with the fireworks show beginning at approximately 9 PM. All people looking to attend the event must arrive to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium by 8:30 PM through the Lot B entrance and Hobbs Road will be closed starting at 8:50 PM. Again, walk-ups are not permitted for this event due to social distancing guidelines as you must purchase your passes prior to your arrival and there are limited passes available.

To view the Do's and Don'ts of the Delmarva Shorebirds Fireworks Spectacular, please click on the video above to learn more. Additionally, if you have any questions or want more information, please visit our website at theshorebirds.com to view our A to Z for the Shorebirds Drive-In Fireworks.

As we all continue to practice proper safety, health, and social distancing guidelines, we ask that you follow all guidelines posted and follow the direction of Shorebirds staff as your safety and health is our first priority, while having fun along the way.

ï»¿We thank you for your support of the Delmarva Shorebirds and we can't wait to see you tomorrow night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for our first ever Drive-In Spectacular presented by Pohanka of Salisbury.

