Drive Homer to 7-4, 10-Inning Victory

Hickory, N.C. - Tyler Dearden smashed two home runs and drove in three runs while Brandon Howlett connected on a go-ahead, game-winning two-run clout in the top of the 10th inning to hold off Hickory and win, 7-4, Tuesday night at J.P. Frans Stadium.

The offense tallied 11 hits, three doubles and three homers. Dearden now has 21 homers on the season-tying him for the most dingers by a Drive player in their 15 year history. He had three hits and three homers on the night.

Stephen Scott, Nick Yorke and Howlett each registered two hits. Howlett had a homer, a single and two RBI. Scott compiled a double and run while Yorke also had a double and a run.

Chase Shugart started for the Drive and did not factor into the decision. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings and allowed five hits and no walks with five strikeouts. Yorvin Pantoja earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings in relief. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Justin Marsden took the loss as he allowed three runs, two earned, over his 1.0 inning.

After three innings, neither team could scratch a run across.

However, in the top of the fourth, that changed. Dearden led off the frame and blasted a 0-1 pitch to center field for his 20th clout of the year.

Hickory evened the score at 1-1 in the sixth inning on a Jake Guenther solo shot.

In the eighth inning Greenville added two runs. Yorke laced a one-out single. Two batters later, Dearden connected on his second homer of the game, a two-run blast.

Hickory tied the game, 3-3, in the bottom half of the frame with a Pedro Gonzalez two-run single.

The top of the ninth saw the Drive take a 4-3 lead. Joe Davis was hit-by-pitch to begin the inning and got to second on a Tyler Esplin walk. After an out, Elih Marrero loaded the bases by reaching via a fielding error. After a strikeout, Christian Koss put the ball in play and another Hickory error plated the go-ahead run.

But a Dustin Harris RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 4-4.

The Drive took control of the game in the top of the 10th inning. With a runner placed on second base, Howlett smashed a leadoff two-run round-tripper. Scott followed with a double. Three batters later and with two outs, Dalton roped an RBI single to give the Drive a 7-4 lead.

Game two is set for 7:00 PM Wednesday at J.P. Frans Stadium. The Drive will throw Jeremy Wu-Yelland while Hickory is slated to start Jesus Linarez.

