Drive Game Postponed; Doubleheader Friday

August 19, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Rome, G.A. - Due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions in the Rome, GA, area, game three against the Rome Braves has been postponed.

There will now be a doubleheader Friday set to begin at 5:00 PM. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Both contests will be seven-innings.

