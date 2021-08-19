Drive Game Postponed; Doubleheader Friday
August 19, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release
Rome, G.A. - Due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions in the Rome, GA, area, game three against the Rome Braves has been postponed.
There will now be a doubleheader Friday set to begin at 5:00 PM. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Both contests will be seven-innings.
Check out the Greenville Drive Statistics
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021
- Drive Game Postponed; Doubleheader Friday - Greenville Drive
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Rome Braves
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 19) - Winston-Salem Dash
- Dash Announce Hometown Heroes USA Celebration - Winston-Salem Dash
- Cyclones' Big Inning Bests Renegades - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Eighth Is Enough BKLYN Rallies for 11-7 Win over HV - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.