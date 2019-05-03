Drive Fall to Charleston, 7-5, in Series Opener Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive, trailing the Charleston RiverDogs 6-2, pulled the game to within a run with three runs in the sixth but ultimately fell 7-5 on Friday night at Fluor Field in the series opener of the Battle of the Palmetto State Rivalry Series presented by Spinx.

The sixth inning proved big for both teams with each seeing three cross the plate. Charleston's came in the form of a three-run homer by Josh Breaux to give the road team a 6-2 lead. Greenville's came from three extra-base hits, a solo home run by Jordan Wren, an RBI triple by Grant Williams and an RBI double by Korby Batesole, making it a 6-5 game.

Charleston tacked on a run in the eighth on a solo home run by Wilkerman Garcia for a 7-5 lead. Greenville put two runners aboard in each of the last two innings but failed to score in both instances.

Charleston's Wellington Diaz (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts against a lone walk in 3.1 innings pitched. Charleston starter Luis Gil was one out shy of qualifying for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with nine strikeouts against four walks in 4.2 innings pitched.

Thaddeus Ward (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against five walks in 4.2 innings pitched. The save went to Charleston's Aaron McGarity, his second of the season, with a scoreless ninth inning in which he allowed a hit and a walk but ended the game with a strikeout.

The night started with a Drive run in their first trip to the plate. Cole Brannen singled to left to open the game and Brandon Howlett drew his first of three walks on the night to put the first two aboard. After a double play, Brannen scored from third on a wild pitch for the early 1-0 lead.

Charleston then tied in its next at-bat with a lone run. After the RiverDogs loaded the bases with no outs, Kyle Gray hit a sac fly to left to tie the game at 1-1. Ward worked a strikeout and a lineout to strand two.

Greenville retook the lead with a run in the fourth. Wren singled to center, stole second and then scored on a throwing error by the pitcher, as he attempted to put out Wren headed to third on a fielder's choice, making it a 2-1 Drive lead.

The RiverDogs took their first lead of the game with two runs in the fifth. After a walk and a double, Canaan Smith and Nelson Gomez got back-to-back RBI singles to push them ahead, 3-2.

Wren led the Drive on the night, going 2-for-4 with the homer, two runs, an RBI and a walk.

The Drive continue the series with the RiverDogs on Saturday, set for a 7:05 PM first pitch. Yasel Santana (0-2, 6.23) will square off against Charleston's Alexander Vizcaino (2-1, 2.95).

