Drive Earn Series Split against Rome with Sunday 7-3 Victory

July 9, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Facing a 3-1 series deficit following Friday's contest, the Greenville Drive (8-7, 44-37) won back-to-back games to even the series, capping the split with a 7-3 victory over the Rome Braves (7-8, 37-44) on Sunday afternoon.

The win was bolstered by RBI from five different Drive batters including home runs from Blaze Jordan (his 12th of the year) and Eduardo Lopez (his fourth of the year.) The Drive also received a stellar six-inning performance from Drive starter, Bradley Blalock, as he relinquished just one run on four hits while ringing up eight without issuing a walk.

Blalock's outing would also be marked by 5.2 scoreless innings following back-to-back doubles that put the Braves up 1-0 in the top of the first. Greenville answered in the bottom of the second as Lopez drove the first pitch he saw over the right field corner to knot the game up at 1-1. Five pitches later, Nick Decker launched his fourth homer of the year over the right field wall increasing the Drive lead to 2-1.

As Blalock continued his stifling effort, Blaze Jordan tacked on three more runs in the fifth homers a three-run shot into the Green Monster to up the lead to 5-1. The Drive added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a Kier Meredith sacrifice fly and a Roman Anthony RBI-triple on a ball that fell between three fielders and skidded just far enough away for their outstretched gloves for Anthony to beat out the ensuing throw to third base.

Aaron Perry relieved Blalock in the seventh, issuing a solitary walk before he was relieved in the eighth by Alex Hoppe. Hoppe delivered a scoreless inning as well, picking up a strikeout while allowing a lone hit. Joey Stock would allow the final two runs of the game to the Braves, but held the lead, giving the Drive a 7-3 victory.

The Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action on July 14 against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers) for a three-game series following the All-Star break. The first pitch for game one of the series in Hickory is set for 7 p.m.

