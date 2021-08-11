Drive Drop Game Two Against Bowling Green, 6-4

August 11, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Bowling Green, K.Y. - Bowling Green hit three home runs while the Drive offense finished just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position enroute to a 6-4 loss against the Hot Rods Wednesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

On the evening, the Drive combined for eight hits, one homer and four doubles. Stephen Scott extended his hitting streak to 10 games on a 2-for-4 performance with two RBI doubles. However, his four-game homer streak came to an end. Dean Miller tallied the only other multi-hit effort with two base knocks, including his first dinger in a Drive uniform. He also drove in two runs. Tyler Dearden and Cole Brannen each compiled a double

Jay Groome took the loss after relenting four runs on five hits, one walk and three homers over 5.1 innings of work. He fanned eight. Dylan Spacke tossed 1.2 shutout innings to extend his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings out of the pen.

Alan Strong picked up the win. He hurled 5.0 innings and allowed three runs.

The Hot Rods took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Brett Wisely two-run homer.

In the top of the third Greenville knotted the score at 2-2. Elih Marrero singled to leadoff the frame. That brought up Miller who cranked a 1-2 pitch to right field for a two-run clout.

Bowling Green took the lead back in their next turn at bat behind a solo shot from Wisely, his second homer of the game.

The Drive tied it once again in the fourth. With two outs, Davis singled to center field. The next batter, Scott, laced an RBI double to make the score 3-3.

A third Hot Rods homer propelled them back into the lead once again in the fifth. This time Pedro Martinez connected on a solo homer to make the score 4-3 in favor of the home team.

Bowling Green added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Grant Witherspoon RBI double and Roberto Alvarez RBI single to take a 6-3 lead.

Greenville threatened in the top of the ninth frame but only plated one run on a RBI double by Scott, his second of the game.

Game three is set for 7:35 Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Drive are slated to throw Chase Shugart while the Hot Rods are scheduled to start Taj Bradley.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.