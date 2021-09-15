Drive Blank Ironbirds, 4-0

Aberdeen, M.D. - Jaxx Groshans belted a two-run clout to help the offense build an early lead while four Drive pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout for a 4-0 win over Aberdeen Wednesday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

It's the 10th shutout for Greenville this season.

The offense combined for six hits, two doubles, a triple and homer. Groshans' two-run homer was his fourth on the year. Joe Davis tallied the only multi-hit performance with a single and double while also driving in one. Nick Yorke also doubled and drove in a run.

Dylan Spacke picked up the win after pitching 3.0 innings in relief. He relented no hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Brian Van Belle started his second game since returning from the IL. The right also tossed 3.0 shutout innings and surrendered one hit and fanned four.

Jake Wallace allowed one hit over 2.0 innings with four strikeouts while Zach Bryant pitched the ninth. He fanned two and yielded a hit.

Connor Leoprich took the loss as he allowed all four runs over 5.0 innings.

Greenville got the bats going early with three runs in the second inning. Davis singled to begin the inning. After a strikeout, Groshans smacked a two-run homer. Esplin then singled right after the Groshans clout. Following another strikeout, Yorke skied a ball behind the second base that bounced in for an RBI double.

The Drive added another run the ensuing frame. Tyler Dearden walked to lead off and advanced to third on two wild pitches. Two batters later, Davis smashed a n RBI double to make it 4-0.

Game three is set for 7:05 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The Drive are scheduled to throw Brandon Walter while the Ironbirds are slated to start Jake Prizina.

