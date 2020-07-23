Drive Already Looking Forward to Next Year, Debut New Ticket Plan Options

July 23, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive, still reeling from the cancellation of its 2020 season, announced today the first of many new initiatives designed to bridge the gap and build excitement towards Drive baseball returning to the community in 2021. This first initiative, the Drive's first ticket experience for 2021, will launch in conjunction with Red Sox Opening Day this Friday, encourage and support the Upstate community to slow the spread of COVID-19, and also give the community an opportunity to provide the Drive with critical resources now to ensure our community's best season yet of Drive baseball in 2021.

"While major league baseball is officially back, it's not how any of us envisioned this year going," stated Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko. "There are more than 45 Greenville Drive alumni currently on Major League rosters and taxi squads, spanning 18 organizations. We wish our Major League partner, the Boston Red Sox, the best of luck during this shortened season, and we are thankful we now have baseball to help us cope with the current state of the pandemic."

The first installment of the Drive's experiential ticket packages for the 2021 season will be known as the "Baseball is BACK" Package. This unique package combines tickets to 11 games during the 2021 season - including Opening Day - as well as a Greenville Drive hat, a Drive branded COVID 19 mask plus several event experiences-- all for just $150. Fans will be strongly encouraged to wear their Drive branded face mask now.

"The Drive organization has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a very material way," added Craig Brown, Greenville Drive Owner and President. "We are a facility centric local business that is dependent upon the Community's support of Drive baseball, including fans in the stands, on the concourse and throughout award winning Fluor Field. The creation of the 'Baseball is BACK' Package provides fans with an opportunity to support the Drive in 2020, while setting the stage for exciting family-friendly entertainment when baseball returns in 2021."

Supporters of the "Baseball is BACK" Package are guaranteed a ticket for Opening Day 2021 - a day that will represent a total Community celebration of the return of baseball and the Drive's unique sense of Community to Fluor Field - as well as your choice of 10 remaining games over the course of the season. You will not want to miss Opening Day 2021.

Jarinko added, "We must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 now, which means listening to local, state and federal officials and following recommendations of wearing a mask, in hopes of returning to normalcy and Drive baseball in 2021."

To purchase a Drive "Baseball is BACK" Package, call (864) 240-4507 to speak with a ticket representative, or online at GreenvilleDrive.com. Additional 2021 Championship season initiatives will be announced over the months ahead - all leading to the Drive's 2021 season, their 15th Anniversary season in downtown Greenville!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.