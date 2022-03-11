DrillersFest Rescheduled for Sunday, March 13

Due to inclement weather, the Tulsa Drillers have rescheduled DrillersFest 2022, presented by the Tulsa World. The FREE event will now take place on Sunday, March 13, from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Drillers Full Season and Mini Plan members will still be able to obtain their packages in the Eide Bailly Conference Center located on the Delta Dental suite level. Single-game tickets for all 69 home games, including opening night will be available for purchase at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office located on Elgin Avenue.

For fans who have not purchased ticket plans but are interested in becoming members, the Drillers will have representatives available to answer questions and show potential seat locations. Any fan purchasing a new membership will receive a Drillers 2021 World Series Champions bobblehead.

Any fans picking up their ticket packages or purchasing individual tickets will receive free hot dogs and soft drinks.

The stadium's TD Williamson Kids Zone will be open as well as several inflatable play stations. The Drillers #1 fan Hornsby will be in attendance for photos with fans of all ages!

Fans can still receive a free tour of ONEOK Field. However, there will be only one group. Fans interested in taking the tour are asked to meet in the Union Home Mortgage First Base Plaza at 2:00 p.m.

Due to DrillersFest being rescheduled, the on-field baseball and softball clinic has been canceled. However, anyone who signed up for the kids clinic was automatically enrolled in Hornsby's Bullpen Kids Club and can participate in other on-field clinics during the 2022 Drillers season.

Also, for fans who cannot wait until Opening Day on April 12, a high school baseball game will take place at 1:30 p.m. between Glencoe and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale

A complete list of the updated events for DrillersFest 2022 is below.

Membership Pickup: All members can come and receive information on how to access their online account, get free doughnut, coffee, hot dog & drink. Full season member can obtain their Drillers MiniJerzey & Stand (ONE per ACCOUNT) and all members can receive one random World Series Champions Bobblehead per every 2 seats in their plans (flex plans receive one bobblehead per plan). These are only available in person during DrillersFest.

New Memberships Available: Drillers staff members available at ticket table to showcase plans & available seats - each new membership purchase receives a World Series bobblehead.

Single Game Tickets on Sale: All 69 Drillers Home Games on sale. Any purchase made at the ticket office or bringing in their receipt showing they purchased online will get a free hot dog & drink.

High School Baseball: Glencoe vs. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale

Team Store Open: New merchandise available for the first time!

TDW Kids Zone Open

Photos with Hornsby

ONEOK Field Tour at 2:00 p.m.

Basketcase Disc Golf free disc golf lessons

Balloon Artist/Face Painter

Dean Armadillo Samples

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers free Custard Cookie Sandwich Samples

Inflatable Games

