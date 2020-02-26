DrillersFest 2020 Set for March 7

The Tulsa Drillers will host the 2020 version of DrillersFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 7. FanFest will offer fans their first chance to buy individual tickets for any home game in the upcoming season, including Opening Day, and for any of this year's 20 Fireworks shows. Tickets for the Bedlam Baseball game that will be played on March 31 will also be on sale. In addition, all season members will be able to pick up their ticket packages.

DrillersFest 2020 will get under way at 10:00 a.m. and will run until 2:00 p.m. Everyone who purchases any single game tickets or membership plans in person will receive a free hot dog and soft drink.

Individual tickets for all home games during the 2020 season will be on sale at DrillersFest on Saturday, March 7.

The event will also include many fun activities for those attending. Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to test their hitting skills in the player's indoor batting cage, take a unique tour of all areas of ONEOK Field and enjoy great food and drinks. Dead Armadillo Brewery will be on site to offer complimentary samples to those fans ages 21 and over. For younger fans, there will be a face painter and a balloon artist, and Hornsby will be available for photographs.

It will also present the first opportunity for everyone to see the stadium's new, state-of-the-art video boards in operation.

During DrillersFest, individual tickets can be purchased in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office located on Elgin Avenue. Drillers Full Season and Mini Plan members will be able to obtain their 2020 ticket packages at the newly-named Eide Bailly Conference Center, located on the stadium's suite level. Fans are asked to use the First Base Entry on Elgin to enter the stadium.

For fans who have not purchased ticket plans but are interested in becoming members, the Drillers will have representatives available to answer questions and show potential seat locations.

For those unable to attend DrillersFest, tickets can be purchased online at TulsaDrillers.com beginning at 10:00am on March 7. Tickets will also be available by calling (918) 744-5901.

The Drillers are slated to begin the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 when they host Frisco at ONEOK Field. Opening Night will mark the first game of a six-game homestand to begin the season.

