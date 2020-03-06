DrillersFest 2020 Coming Saturday

The Tulsa Drillers will host the 2020 version of DrillersFest at ONEOK Field this Saturday, March 7. DrillersFest will offer fans their first chance to buy individual tickets for any home game in the upcoming season, including Opening Day, and for any of this year's 20 Fireworks shows. Tickets for the Bedlam Baseball game that will be played on March 31 will also be on sale. In addition, all season members will be able to pick up their ticket packages.

DrillersFest 2020 will get under way at 10:00 a.m. and will run until 2:00 p.m. Everyone who purchases any single game tickets or membership plans in person will receive a free hot dog and soft drink.

Individual tickets for all home games during the 2020 season will be on sale at DrillersFest on Saturday.

The event will also include many fun activities for those attending. Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to test their hitting skills in the player's indoor batting cage, take a unique tour of all areas of ONEOK Field and enjoy great food and drinks. Dead Armadillo Brewery will be on site to offer complimentary samples to those fans ages 21 and over. For younger fans, there will be a face painter and a balloon artist, and Hornsby will be available for photographs.

It will also present the first opportunity for everyone to see the stadium's new, state-of-the-art video boards in operation.

