Drillers Unveil New Official Alternate Red Cap

Today, the Tulsa Drillers unveiled the final piece of their 2021 official on-field uniforms, a new alternate red cap! The new headgear will be the third official on-field cap for the Drillers, in addition to their iconic, royal blue "T" cap and the new blue and white alternate "D" cap.

The fronts of the new eye-catching red caps will feature the cursive T from the word Tulsa on the fronts of the Drillers road jerseys. It is the same T that was used by the Drillers team that played in the Texas Collegiate League in 2020.

The new T is white with three red accent lines. It is outlined in royal blue and stands out prominently from the red crown.

The cap is being introduced to be used with the Drillers blue, alternate jerseys that are worn in several games each season. The jerseys are modeled after the Los Angeles Dodgers' jerseys, including red numerals on the fronts. The new red caps have been designed to pair with those red numerals.

*Caps will be delivered in April*

