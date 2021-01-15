Drillers Unveil New Official Alternate "D" Cap

January 15, 2021 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Today, the Drillers unveiled their new alternate "D" cap! The new alternate cap will be part of the Drillers official on-field wear. The cap will be added to the lineup of the Drillers iconic royal blue T cap and another alternate cap to be released prior to the 2021 season. The Drillers will pair the cap with their traditional Drillers home white uniforms and their road Tulsa grays.

Pre-orders for the alternate "D" cap have started today. In honor of National Cap Day today, Friday, January 15th, when you pre-order a cap, you are qualified to receive 40% off select additional Drillers caps.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 15, 2021

Drillers Unveil New Official Alternate "D" Cap - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.