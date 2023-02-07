Drillers to Host Job Fair Today, February 7 at ONEOK Field

Today is the day! The Drillers team is expanding and we're so excited to meet you. We will be conducting on-site interviews at ONEOK Field from 4 PM to 7 PM, and will be hiring on the spot. We're searching for over 100 awesome individuals to take on the role as:

Batboys/Batgirls (Must be 14+)

Parking

Ticket Takers

Merchandise

Promo Team Members

Suite & Hospitality Ambassadors

Hornby's Hangout Attendants

Bartenders

Deck Runners

Suite Servers

In-seat Runners

Cashiers

Cooks

Warehouse Workers

Utility Crew

Game Day Interns (Promotions, Merchandise & Marketing/Social Media)

This is a rain or shine hiring event as we'll be interviewing inside the ONEOK Field Eide Bailly Conference Center. Please enter through the Executive Office / Delta Dental Suite Level Entrance at ONEOK Field on Elgin Avenue. Free parking is available in the Drillers gated lot, just north of the stadium on Elgin Avenue. All new employees will earn a minimum of $10.25 per hour and are eligible to work most all Drillers games and other special events at ONEOK Field, beginning in March.

Please make sure to fill out the Gameday Application in advance to attending and we look forward to seeing you tonight.

