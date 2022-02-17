Drillers to Host High School Baseball Series

Fans will soon have their first opportunity in 2022 to see baseball action at ONEOK Field. The Tulsa Drillers announced today that in March they will host a seven-game High School Baseball Series involving 14 teams from across the state.

The first game of the Series will be played on March 3 with the remaining six games taking place from March 7-11.

Fans will be admitted to all seven games, free of charge.

The Series will showcase some of Oklahoma's top, high school baseball teams, including several clubs from the Tulsa area. Schools scheduled to participate are Glenpool, Bixby, Tulsa Hale, Tulsa Will Rogers, Broken Arrow, Muskogee, Oologah, Bartlesville and Claremore Christian.

Other schools that will participate in the series will include Tahlequah, Santa Fe South, William Bradford Christian, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale and Glencoe.

The complete schedule of games, including start times, is listed below.

Thursday, March 3 Glenpool vs. Santa Fe South (5:00 PM)

Monday, March 7 Bixby vs. Muskogee (4:30 PM)

Wednesday, March 9 Tulsa Hale vs. Tulsa Will Rogers (4:30 PM)

Thursday, March 10 Oologah vs. Bartlesville (4:30 PM)

Thursday, March 10 Broken Arrow vs. Tahlequah (7:00 PM)

Friday, March 11 Claremore Christian vs. William Bradford Christian (4:30 PM)

Friday, March 11 Pioneer Pleasant Vale vs. Glencoe (7:00 PM)

If your high school team is interested in playing at ONEOK Field, please contact Andrew Aldenderfer with the Drillers at andrewa@tulsadrillers.com.

