Drillers to Host Family Movie Night at ONEOK Field

"Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light" - Albus Dumbledore!

Join us on Friday, September 25 for Family Movie Night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers will be showing the original classic, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, on ONEOK Field's brand new, 67' wide by 32' tall HD video board. Gates will open at 6 pm with the movie starting at 7 pm. Attendees will be able to bring a blanket and lay on the field or sit socially distanced in the stands. Tickets will be $8 per person (children 3 & under are free). Stadium food and beverage stands will be open for service throughout the movie.

All patrons will need to wear a mask while entering the stadium and while walking on the concourse. Once you are socially distanced on the field or in your seat, you may remove your mask to enjoy the movie!

"The stories we love best do live in us forever." - J. K. Rowling.

