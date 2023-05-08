Drillers to Host Cardinals May 9-14

The Tulsa Drillers will continue their longest home stand of the season with a six-game series this week against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) at ONEOK Field. It will be the first meetings this season between the teams with the series opening on Tuesday, May 9 and continuing through Sunday, May 14.

Four of the games will have standard 7:05 p.m. starting times with the two exceptions being the Wednesday, May 10 game that will begin at 12:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday, May 14 that will begin at 1:05 p.m.

The Cardinals won the season series between the two teams last season with 13 wins in 24 meetings. It was the first time since 2016 that the Drillers had lost a season series to the Redbirds.

The six-game series between the two teams will be filled with promotions, highlighted by T-Town Clowns Weekend. For the games on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, the Drillers will pay their respects to Tulsa's former Negro league team by wearing commemorative T-Town Clowns jerseys and caps for both games. A post-game Fireworks display will follow Friday's game, and the first 1,500 fans will receive T-Town Clowns jerseys for the Saturday game.

The home stand will start with T-Town Tuesday on May 9 where fans can purchase tickets in the Ferguson Kia Lawn or the Budweiser Terrace for just $3 each. In addition, any ticket within the seating bowl will be discounted to just $9.18 each.

Wednesday, May 10 will be Daytime Baseball with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch, while Thursday, May 11 will feature a giveaway that everyone will want to add to their collections. The first 1,000 fans will receive Oily the Oiler, collectible bobbleheads. Oily was the iconic mascot for Tulsa's baseball team when it was known as the Oilers. Thursday will also be a $2 Thursday with beer, soft drinks and hot dogs all on sale for just $2 each.

The series will conclude with Mother's Day Silicone Wine Glasses and Kids Eat Free Day on Sunday, May 14.

A complete list of promotions with descriptions for the six-games against the Cardinals is below.

Individual tickets for all games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 9-14 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, May 9 - First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

COX T-TOWN TUESDAY

T-Town Tuesday is the most affordable night at ONEOK Field as fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18 each. This Tuesday, we will also be celebrating the downtown staple Guthrie Green! Cox T-Town Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

GOODWILL TUESDAY

Every Tuesday this season, stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth to pick up a reusable bag. Fans who fill their bags with items and donate them at select Tulsa area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free, flex ticket vouchers for future 2023 Drillers games (while supplies last).

Wednesday, May 10 - First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m.

DAY BASEBALL

We provide you with another chance to get out of the office and come watch some baseball at ONEOK Field! For this day game, we will have a science show for students from BAM Entertainment. The show will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will take place on the field in front of the third base Field Reserved sections. There will also be a Mother's Day gift-making station available for anyone who may need a last-minute gift!

Thursday, May 11 - First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY

You do not want to miss another chance to have $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs on $2 Thursday at ONEOK Field! Fans 21 and over can enjoy $2 Miller Lite and Coors Light that will be served behind home plate, in the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the 3rd base concourse. The $2 sodas and hot dogs will be served at any of the main and outfield concession stands. We will also have Singo in The Backyard for fans 21 and over. It is all made possible by Pepsi, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

OILY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive an Oily the Oiler Bobblehead courtesy of Pepsi! This giveaway is one that you will not want to miss as we remember a part of Tulsa's great professional baseball history.

Friday, May 12 - First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / T-TOWN CLOWNS WEEKEND

It is Friday night and that means Friday Night Fireworks at ONEOK Field! In addition to the Fireworks Show, we will pay homage to Tulsa's Negro league baseball team the T-Town Clowns with special on-field jerseys and hats! FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks are made possible by Ascension St. John, FOX23 and K95.5.

Saturday, May 13 - First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / T-TOWN CLOWNS WEEKEND

We will continue our celebration of Tulsa's Negro league baseball team with a special T-Town Clowns replica jerseys giveaway! For the second consecutive night, the Drillers will be wearing special T-Town Clowns jerseys and hats. NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday and T-Town Clowns Weekend are made presented by TulsaRecycles.com, NewsChannel 8 and AM 1430 The Buzz.

T-TOWN CLOWNS JERSEYS GIVEAWAY

We honor the original baseball stars of the Historic Greenwood District with a T-Town Clowns jersey giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, aged 3 & up, who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates. The jerseys will be available in Youth Large and Adult Medium, XL, XXL and XXXL sizes, while supplies last.

T-TOWN CLOWNS JERSEYS AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to purchase an on-field T-Town Clowns jersey in our one-night, silent auction. The auction will be located on the first base concourse in front of the Team Store and will begin when the gates open and close on the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh inning.

Sunday, May 14 - First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (UHM 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY / MOTHER'S DAY

The home stand concludes with us celebrating Mother's Day on Kids Eat Free Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, a drink, fruit and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE, and kids and their moms will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Wheels and Thrills. Kids Eat Free Sundays are made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

MOTHER'S DAY SILICONE WINE GLASSES

The first 500 moms who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers Mother's Day Silicone Wine Glass courtesy of Ferguson Kia!

PSO MOMS AND KIDS CATCH ON THE FIELD

We invite all kids to bring their moms and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids and moms can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. courtesy of PSO.

