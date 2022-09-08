Drillers to Close Regular Season with Promotions Packed Homestand

September 8, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will close out the 2022 regular season by hosting the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) in a six-game series at ONEOK Field that will run September 13-18.

There will be several different starting times for the series with the opener on Tuesday, September 13 set to begin at 6:05 p.m. The following day, Wednesday, September 14, will feature an afternoon game with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. The next three games, from Thursday, September 15 through Saturday, September 17, will all begin at 7:05 p.m. The regular season finale on Sunday, September 18 will start at 6:05 p.m.

The home stand has been labeled Fan Appreciation Week with a number of promotions scheduled. For Tuesday's opener, we partner with the city's hockey team, the Tulsa Oilers, for a Hornsby Hockey Bobblehead giveaway and the Drillers players will wear unique jerseys that are modeled after the Oilers hockey sweaters.

Thursday's game will feature a "You're Killing Me Smalls" oversized cap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. In addition, Tom Guiry, the actor who played Smalls in the classic movie The Sandlot, will be in attendance to meet and visit with fans. It will also be a Thirsty Thursday.

Fireworks Spectaculars will follow the games on Friday and Sunday. On Saturday, the first 1,500 fans to enter with paid admissions will receive special Iron Man Bobbleheads as part of Marvel Super Hero© Night.

A complete list of all promotions during the home stand is below.

Tulsa and Springfield have met 18 times this season with the series tied at 9 wins for each team. In the previous matchup at ONEOK Field, the two teams split the six games.

The Drillers will use the series with the Cardinals as preparation for the Texas League playoffs that will begin on Tuesday, September 20. The Drillers have qualified for the postseason thanks to their first-half North Division title. They will meet the second-half winner in the best-of-three division series. Tulsa will play game one on the road before returning to ONEOK Field on Thursday, September 22 for game two and, if necessary, game three on Friday, September 23.

The winner of that series will advance to meet the winner of the South Division playoff series in the best-of-three Texas League Championship Series. Tulsa would again host game two, and if necessary, game three on September 27 and 28.

Individual tickets for the series with the Cardinals and all possible playoff games are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE

September 13-18 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, September 13 First Pitch at 6:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

COX $2 TUESDAY/OILERS HOCKEY NIGHT

It's your final opportunity to take advantage of a night of deals at ONEOK Field on Cox $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson KIA Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $5 off normal prices! Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, sodas and ice cream sandwiches for just $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas! Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate. It's all made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, Cox, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

TULSA OILERS HOCKEY NIGHT

Due to a rainout during the last homestand the Drillers have rescheduled Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night, so come out and celebrate Oklahoma's only professional hockey team! Activities will include appearances from an Oilers player, the ice girls and the team's mascot, Sledge! The Drillers will also be wearing jerseys inspired by the Oilers home sweaters that will be available for auction during the game that night. The auction will be located on the concourse in front of the Team Store with the proceeds benefitting the Tulsa Drillers Foundation.

HORNSBY HOCKEY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Hornsby Hockey Bobblehead courtesy of York Plumbing.

Wednesday, September 14 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open 10:30 a.m. Union Home Mortgage 1st Base Gate (11:00 a.m. all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

Summer is nearly over, and temperatures are beginning to fall so you don't want to miss your final opportunity to catch some baseball under the sun in 2022! Fans will want to arrive early because at 10:45 a.m. Hornsby will be presenting his anti-bulling program for all the kids in attendance! Day baseball is presented by Family and Children Services and AM 1430 The Buzz.

BUSINESSESPERSONS SPECIAL

It is our final afternoon game of the season, offering you the perfect opportunity to get out of the office and enjoy lunch at ONEOK Field. The Drillers are offering loaded-value tickets for Home Plate Premium and Dugout Premium sections. Every ticket purchased in these sections will have a $10 loaded value that can be used for anything inside of the stadium. Each loaded-value ticket will save you $5! To receive your voucher please visit Guest Services once inside ONOEK Field.

Thursday, September 15 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

My41 THIRSTY THURSDAY/ "YOU'RE KILLING ME SMALLS" OVERSIZE HAT GIVEAWAY

Fans will not want to miss this special Thirsty Thursday as there will be a special Drillers Oversized Hat giveaway and an appearance from Smalls (Tom Guiry) from the movie The Sandlot, presented by L3Harris, My41 and 97.5 KMOD. This Thirsty Thursday, fans can enjoy Bud and Bud Light for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Karbach Ranch Water will be on sale for just $3 each and Jukebok for $4 per serving. In addition, Hop & Sting Brewing Co. will have Hop To Be Square and Aluminum Cowboy discounted to just $4 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for $2 per serving at the main concessions stands.

"YOU'RE KILLING ME SMALLS" OVERSIZE HAT GIVEAWAY/SMALLS APPEARANCE

The first 1,000 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers Oversized Hat courtesy of L3Harris. In addition, Tom Guiry the actor who played Smalls in the movie The Sandlot, will be in attendance to throw out the first pitch and sign autographs for fans on the concourse behind home plate!

Friday, September 16 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS/OKC THUNDER NIGHT/CLEANING OUT THE CLOSET GIVEAWAY

This Friday night is even bigger for fans because, along with fireworks it is OKC Thunder Night and a Cleaning Out the Closet giveaway! The exciting night begins with a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for just $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. The night will conclude with a HUGE Firework Show! Friday Night Fireworks is made possible FOX23 and K95.5.

OKC THUNDER NIGHT

The NBA season is just around the corner, and we are going to help you get ready with Oklahoma City Thunder Night! The Thunder Girls, the Thunder Drummers as well as mascot Rumble will be in attendance.

CLEANING OUT THE CLOSET GIVEAWAY

Were you unable to attend a giveaway night or want to snag an extra item from your favorite giveaway? Then, this night is for you! The first 1,000 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a raffle ticket that can be redeemed at a table between the Oil Derrick and Union Home Mortgage First Base Plaza for past promotional items, such as bobbleheads, jerseys, Mickey Mantle Rings and so much more!

BAT DOG

Muleta the Bat Dog from Sit Means Sit will be at ONEOK Field grabbing the Drillers bats from the 1st through the 5th innings. Make sure to stop by and say hello during the game behind home plate!

Saturday, September 17 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS/MARVEL SUPER HERO© NIGHT

It's the final Saturday game of 2022 and its one of our biggest yet as it is Marvel Super Hero© Night with an Iron Man bobblehead giveaway. To begin the night there will be a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for just $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. In addition, there will be a special Spider Man character appearance and the Drillers will be wearing their Captain America jerseys. Grand Slam Saturday and Marvel Super Hero© Night is presented by UScellularÂ®, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

IRON MAN BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive an Iron Man Bobblehead courtesy of UScellularÂ®!

CAPTAIN AMERICA JERSEYS SILENT AUCTION

Here's your chance to own a Captain America jersey in a one night silent auction. The auction will be located in front of the Team Store and will begin when the gates open and close in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Tulsa Drillers Foundation

Sunday, September 18 First Pitch at 6:05 p.m. / Gates Open 5:00 p.m.

918 DAY/ SEASON FINALE FIREWORKS

It's our final fireworks show of the season and the Drillers are celebrating everything 918! To start, we are discounting tickets to $9.18 in the seating bowl or fans can purchase two Ferguson KIA Lawn or Budweiser Terrace tickets for $9.18. We will also have a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for just $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. The night will conclude with a huge Fireworks Show that will light up downtown Tulsa! 918 Day and the season finale Fireworks are made possible by QuikTrip, NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5.

918 JERSEY AUCTION

For one final time in 2022 the Drillers will be wearing their 918 jerseys that are based on the iconic Tulsa flag. Fans will have the opportunity to own a Tulsa Drillers 918 jersey in a one night silent auction that will be located in front of the Team Store. The auction will begin when the gates open and will close in the bottom of the seventh inning with proceeds benefitting the Tulsa Drillers Foundation.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.