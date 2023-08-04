Drillers Tie Series as Surge Struggle on Defense

WICHITA, KS - Yoyner Fajardo and Tanner Schobel both had multi-hit games but the sheer number of runs the Drillers scored combined with the self-inflicted errors proved to be too much for the Surge to overcome. The Drillers defeated the Wind Surge 14-7 and tied the series up at two games apiece. Tulsa has already secured the Propeller Series trophy after winning 15 of the 22 games played between the ball clubs so far this season.

Tulsa took advantage of the four errors the Wind Surge committed in the top of the first inning and scored nine runs to start the game. Jose Ramos and Yusnial Diaz both had singles that drove in runs. Josh Stowers hit a two-run home run and also a wild pitch and a throwing error allowed a couple more runs to score.

The Wind Surge put up three runs of their own in their first at bat. Alerick Soularie got walked with the bases loaded and then Willie Joe Garry Jr. got his first Class AA hit for the Wind Surge on a line drive to center field that scored two runs.

The Drillers extended their lead in the top of the second. Diaz hit a solo home run over the right center field wall. Austin Gauthier hit a sacrifice fly to center field that drove in a run and another run was scored after Surge pitching walked Ramos with the bases loaded.

Tanner Schobel hit an RBI double in the bottom of the second for the Wind Surge and then Patrick Winkel hit an RBI single to keep chipping away at the Tulsa lead.

Tulsa put another run on the board in the top of the fourth thanks to a throwing error by the Surge infield to third base that allowed a Drillers runner to reach home.

Diaz hit his second home run of the day in the top of the seventh inning. This one was another solo home run that flew over the right center field wall.

Wichita reduced the deficit but could not eliminate it in the bottom of the eighth. Soularie got walked again with the bases loaded which forced another Surge run to score. Then in the bottom of the ninth Wichita scored another run, this time off a Fajardo RBI groundout that scored a runner from third.

Marco Raya made his fifth start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He struggled on the mound and gave up six runs off four hits and walked one more batter without securing an out in the game. He was pulled for Regi Grace who finished off the top of the first inning. He was credited with the loss and his record falls to (0-3).

The starting pitcher for Tulsa was Robbie Peto. He also struggled on the mound and failed to complete an inning. He pitched two thirds of an inning where he gave up three runs off three hits and walked two batters. Antonio Knowles earned the win, and his record improves to (2-1).

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (13-18, 41-58) and the Tulsa Drillers improve to (11-20, 52-48).

NOTES: The Wind Surge have committed an error in ten straight games. The six errors in tonight's game sets a new franchise record for the Wind Surge.

