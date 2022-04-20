Drillers Take Series Opener against Cardinals, 4-2

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (4-6) dropped the series opener against the Tulsa Drillers (7-3) on Tuesday night, taking the 4-2 loss in Game 1 of their six-game homestand.

Decisions:

W: RHP Zack Plunkett

L: LHP Garrett Williams

S: RHP Guillermo Zuniga

Notables:

C Pedro Pages went 2-for-4 with an RBI double ... RF Moises Gomez went 2-for-4 ... 3B Jordan Walker walked, extending his on-base streak to 9 ... RHP Edgar Escobar threw 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

On deck:

-Wednesday, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (0-1, 3.97) vs. TUL RHP Michael Grove (0-0, 2.45)

-Purina Woof Wednesday

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open at 5:35pm)

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

