Drillers Start Season 2-0 After Extra-Innings Win

WICHITA, KS - It took extra innings for the Tulsa Drillers to earn the win over the Wichita Wind Surge Saturday night. After falling behind 2-0 through four innings, pitching from the Tulsa bullpen and mistakes from Wichita helped the Drillers erase the deficit for a 3-2 win at Riverfront Stadium.

The Drillers are now a perfect 2-0 through the first two games of the season with each win coming by a single run.

Wichita scored its first run when Spencer Steer hit an RBI double to left in the bottom of the third.

In the fourth, a 6-3 groundout brought in the second run for the Surge, increasing the lead to 2-0.

The Drillers began their comeback in the seventh, despite only having one hit on the board. Justin Yurchak gave Tulsa its second hit of the game on a single to right and he advanced to second on a wild pitch. The next batter, Carson Taylor, earned a walk, before a passed ball moved both runners to second and third. Wichita pitcher Austin Schulfer uncorked two wild pitches bringing both runners to the plate, tying the game at 2-2.

It remained tied through the regulation nine innings before the Drillers went in front in the tenth as they quickly took advantage of the placed runner at second base. Brandon Lewis led off the inning with a single to center that scored Kody Hoese to give Tulsa its first lead of the game.

In the bottom half of the tenth, it took Drillers reliever Mark Washington just seven pitches to record three outs and give Tulsa its second win of the season. The final two outs were recorded before a web gem from James Outman. The centerfielder made an outstanding, running catch in right-center field before firing a strike to third to retire a tagging Leobaldo Cabrera for the game's final out.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The game featured a total of only six hits with each team recording three.

*Tulsa starting pitcher Clayton Beeter finished his season debut with six strikeouts while allowing just one hit in 2.2 innings of work.

*Jose Martinez tossed 3.2 quality innings out of the bullpen, giving up just one hit.

*Washington earned his first win of the season by working scoreless frames in the ninth and tenth innings. Washington struck out two of the five batters he faced.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will play a matinee for the final game of their season-opening series in Wichita Sunday afternoon. The pitching matchup will feature Tulsa LHP John Rooney against Wind Surge RHP Chris Vallimont. First pitch at Riverfront Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Fans can watch the Drillers all season long on MiLB.tv or listen on AM 1430 The Buzz.

