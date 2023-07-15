Drillers Shut Out RockHounds

MIDLAND, TX - The Tulsa Drillers tossed their ninth shutout of the season on Saturday night. The Drillers used six pitchers who combined to allow just four hits and had just enough offense to earn a 2-0 win over the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The win evens the three-game series at one win apiece as both teams look to win the series on Sunday afternoon.

Th After losing last night's game on a wild pitch, the Drillers used the same method to score their first run on Saturday. In the second inning, two singles put Eddys Leonard on third base, and a wild pitch from Midland pitcher Blake Beers scored Leonard to give Tulsa the lead.

After a leadoff walk to begin the third inning, a single and a flyout advanced Austin Gauthier to third base. A fielder's choice grounder allowed Gauthier to score and give the Drillers a 2-0 advantage.

Nick Frasso started the night from the pitching side as he made his 15th start. Frasso was nearly unhittable as he allowed just one base runner on one hit with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Kevin Gowdy, Tanner Dodson, Antonio Knowles and Braydon Fisher followed Frasso out of the bullpen and kept Midland off the scoreboard over the next 3.2 innings.

Jordan Leasure entered in the ninth inning in a save situation. He faced four batters and struck out two to complete the shutout and record his ninth save of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The shutout was Tulsa's ninth of the season, which leads Double-A.

*Dodson received the win by pitching a scoreless sixth inning.

*Leasure is now nine for nine in save opportunities this season and is 14 for 16 in his two seasons with the Drillers.

*With his hit in the second inning, Leonard increased his on-base streak to

16 straight games. During the streak, he is hitting .355 with a .437 OBP, a .500 SLG and a .937 OPS.

*The two teams combined to record 26 strikeouts.

*Gauthier, Jorbit Vivas, Leonard and Kody Hoese finished with two hits each.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and RockHounds will conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - RHP River Ryan (1-3, 2.71 ERA)

Midland- RHP Jack Cushing (3-3, 5.75 ERA)

