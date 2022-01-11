Drillers Set Start Times for 2022 Home Games

January 11, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers have established start times for all home games in the upcoming 2022 season. The Drillers will play a total of 69 regular season games at ONEOK Field.

The standard starting time of 7:05 p.m. will remain the same for most Tuesday through Saturday games, while most Sunday games will be played in the afternoons with 1:05 p.m. start times.

There are several exceptions, including four daytime, midweek games. The first of the four will take place on Wednesday, April 27 when the Drillers will face Corpus Christi at 12:05 p.m. The game against Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, June 8 will also begin at 12:05 p.m.

The games on Wednesday, May 11 (vs. Frisco) and Wednesday, September 14 (vs. Springfield) will both begin at 11:05 a.m.

Four Sunday games will begin in the evening to accommodate postgame Fireworks Shows. The games on July 3, September 4 and September 18 will start at 6:05 p.m. On Memorial Day Weekend, the game on Sunday, May 29 will have a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Two other games with different starting times take place on Tuesday, May 19 and Tuesday, September 13. Those two games will both begin at 6:05 p.m. to accommodate for the morning starts on the following days.

Following a three-game series in Wichita to begin the season, the Drillers will play their home opener at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 12 by hosting Amarillo at 7:05 p.m. It will be the first of a five-day, six-game series that will conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 16 with the first game starting at 4:30 p.m. The doubleheader was scheduled to avoid playing on Easter Sunday, April 17.

A number of ticket packages for the upcoming season are currently on sale. Fans can get details or by calling (918)744-5901.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from January 11, 2022

Drillers Set Start Times for 2022 Home Games - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.