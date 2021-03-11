Drillers Set Start Times for 2021 Season

The Tulsa Drillers have established start times for all home games during the upcoming 2021 season. The standard starting time for most games at ONEOK Field will be 7:05 p.m.

The Drillers will play a 60-game home schedule with 49 of the games starting at 7:05 p.m. With a few exceptions, all games played on Tuesdays through Saturdays will begin at 7:05 p.m.

Exceptions include most Sunday games which will have start times of 1:05 p.m. However, evening games will be played on two Sundays, including Sunday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, September 5 at 6:05 p.m. Those two games will begin in the evenings to accommodate July 4th and Labor Day Weekend Fireworks Shows.

There will be a total of 17 Fireworks games this season, including every Friday game.

The schedule at ONEOK Field will also include three Wednesday afternoon games. These weekday games will take place on May 19, June 9 and September 1 and will all begin at 12:05 p.m.

The Drillers will open the season on Tuesday, May 4, with a six-game series versus the Amarillo Sod Poodles, running through Sunday, May 9.

The home slate will conclude with a six-game series against Springfield. The closing series will begin on Tuesday, August 31 and will run through Labor Day Weekend with the home finale set for Sunday, September 5.

