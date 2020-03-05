Drillers Set Spring Training Schedule

March 5, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The start of the 2020 regular season is only one month away, and the Tulsa Drillers are currently in Glendale, Arizona for spring training. This year will mark the sixth season of being the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and like their parent club, the Drillers make their spring training home at Camelback Ranch.

While in Arizona, Tulsa is slated to play a total of 17 exhibition games against other Double-A clubs, including two against another Texas League club. The spring training opener is scheduled for Friday, March 13 against the Akron RubberDucks.

The complete spring slate is listed below:

Friday, March 13 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Monday, March 16 vs Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 at Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 vs Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 vs Amarillo Sod Poodles (San Diego Padres Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at Amarillo Sod Poodles (San Diego Padres Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Monday, March 23 at Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 vs Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 vs Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox Affiliate) at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at Jackson Generals (Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate) at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 vs Jackson Generals (Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate) at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31 vs Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers Affiliate) at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 at Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers Affiliate) at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 vs Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers Affiliate) at 6:30 p.m.

All games times listed are Mountain Times.

After the conclusion of spring training, the Drillers will open the regular season with a six-game home stand beginning on Thursday, April 9 at ONEOK Field.

Full and mini-season ticket memberships for the Drillers 2020 regular season are available now. They can be purchased online at TulsaDrillers.com, or by calling 918-744-5901.

Single game tickets will go on sale on Saturday, March 7, at DrillersFest. Individual tickets for all 70 home games at ONEOK Field will be available to purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 5, 2020

Drillers Set Spring Training Schedule - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.