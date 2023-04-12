Drillers Return Home to Host Wind Surge April 18-23

The Tulsa Drillers will be back at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 18 to open a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins). The series will run for six consecutive days through Sunday, April 23 and will mark the return of the Coors Light Propeller Series between the division rivals.

The first two games of the series will have a pair of early start times. The opener on Tuesday, April 18 will begin at 6:05 p.m. and the second game on Wednesday, April 19 will start at 11:05 a.m. The next three games in the set (April 20-22) will all begin at 7:05 p.m. with the finale on Sunday, April 23 starting at 1:05 p.m.

The Coors Light Propeller Series tracks the season-long series between the two teams located in cities with deep aviation histories. The winner of the regular season series is presented with the Propeller Trophy by Coors Light.

It will be the third year of the Coors Light Propeller Series with each team winning one time. The Drillers won the trophy last year, while the Wind Surge claimed the inaugural series in 2021 on a tiebreaker.

The promotions for the upcoming home stand will include Drillers Go-Green Hats to the first 1,000 fans on Thursday, April 20 and Fireworks Shows on both Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.

On Saturday night, the Drillers will wear special "jean jacket" jerseys in honor of the 40th anniversary of The Outsiders, the classic movie that was filmed in Tulsa. These jerseys will be auctioned during the game with proceeds going to benefit The Outsiders House Museum.

On Sunday, April 23, every Drillers player will wear number 42 jerseys in recognition of Jackie Robinson. In addition, the first 500 fans ages 14 and under will receive Drillers Pop boards.

The series opener on Tuesday, April 18 will be the first T-Town Tuesday of the season with tickets in the Ferguson Kia Lawn or Budweiser Terrace available for only $3 each. All tickets in the seating bowl will be just $9.18 each.

A complete list of promotions with descriptions is below.

Individual tickets for all six games in the upcoming home stand are on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 18-23 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Tuesday, April 18 First Pitch at 6:05 PM / Gates Open at 5:00 PM

COX T-TOWN TUESDAY

New for 2023 are Cox T-Town Tuesdays, presented by TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. T-Town Tuesday is the most affordable night at ONEOK Field as fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. You do not want to miss your opportunity to sit behind home plate or the dugout for only $9.18!

MAYFEST

Every Tuesday this season, we will celebrate different aspects of what makes Tulsa great. This Tuesday, we will be celebrating Mayfest as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic Tulsa festival. We will have local artists and vendors displaying their work on the stadium concourse.

GOODWILL TUESDAY

Another season-long Tuesday promotion is Goodwill Tuesday. Fans will want to stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select Tulsa area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free, flex ticket vouchers for future 2023 Drillers games.

Wednesday, April 19 First Pitch at 11:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 9:30 a.m.

DAY BASEBALL/KIDS OPENING DAY

It's the first of five midweek day games at ONEOK Field this season. Come out and enjoy an extended lunch and watch some baseball under the sun. It is also Kid's Opening Day at ONEOK Field, and every kid is invited to come early to watch Hornsby's Anti-Bullying Show. The show will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will take place on the field in front of our Field Reserved section down the third base line.

Thursday, April 20 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY/GO "GREEN" NIGHT

It's Thursday and that means $2 Thursday at ONEOK Field where fans can enjoy $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs. The $2 beers will be available for fans ages 21 and over and will be served behind home plate, on the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the 3rd base concourse. The $2 sodas and hot dogs will be served at any of the main and outfield concession stands.

There will also be general knowledge trivia in The Backyard for fans ages 21 and over. It is also Go "Green" Night, with the Drillers wearing special green, recycling jerseys. Also, Go "Green" reps will be located on the concourse for tips and reminders on recycling and how we can all improve the environment. It is all made possible by The M.e.t. and 97.5 KMOD.

GO-GREEN DRILLERS HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel Gates will receive a go-green, Tulsa Drillers hat courtesy of The M.e.t and Sinclair.

GREEN JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's green jerseys by participating in our silent auction that will take place during the game. The auction will be located in front of the Team Store and will begin when the gates open and will close in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the The M.e.t.

Friday, April 21 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's the first night of back-to-back Fireworks Shows! Celebrate the end of the work week with baseball and Fireworks presented by Saint Francis Health System and K95.5.

Saturday, April 22 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

It's the second night of our consecutive Fireworks Shows, courtesy of Tulsa Transit, NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle. To kick off the night, the first 2,000 fans to enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel Gates will receive a pair of Drillers thundersticks courtesy of Tulsa Transit.

OUTSIDERS HOUSE MUSEUM NIGHT

It is also The Outsiders House Museum Night at ONEOK Field as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie that was filmed in Tulsa. The Outsiders House Museum owner and House of Pain artist Danny Boy O'Connor will be in attendance to throw out a first pitch and meet with fans on the concourse. In addition, clips from the movie will be played on the video board throughout the night. The Drillers will also be wearing one-of-a-kind jean jacket jerseys that will be available for purchase in a one night silent auction. The auction will be located in front of the Team Store and will begin when the gates open and close in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the The Outsiders House Museum.

918 BEERFEST PRESENTED BY MIDLETON'S BAR & GRILL

It's the return of the popular 918 BeerFest presented by Midleton's Bar & Grill. For just a $20 add-on to a Saturday night ticket, fans will receive a commemorative 918 tasting glass that they can use to sample beers from local breweries inside The Backyard from 5-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (UHM 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY

We conclude the home stand with the first Kids Eat Free Sunday of the season. All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Wheels and Thrills. Kids Eat Free Sundays are made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

DRILLERS POP BOARD GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers Pop Board courtesy of Ferguson Kia!

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY

The Drillers will honor the great Jackie Robinson. The entire team will be wearing special jerseys that will all feature Jackie's number 42. In addition, Jackie Robinson video clips will be played on the video board throughout the game.

PSO YOUTH BASEBALL SKILLS CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the PSO Youth Baseball Skills Clinic. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 AM so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skills from the Drillers, compliments of PSO. All other gates will open at 12:00 PM.

